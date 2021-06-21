Katikati residents asked to conserve water after water mains break

Katikati residents are being asked to conserve water. Photo / Getty Images

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is asking Katikati residents to conserve water.

A large water mains break in the area was placing a very large demand on the water system, the council said in a statement on its website.

Due to the large scale of the leak, water was turned off at the top end of Busby Rd to avoid running out of water.

"The mains break is in a stream and cannot be repaired due to the flow in the steam and depth," the statement said.

"We are going to install a temporary water main which will be suspended over the steam and have commenced work at the site."

The council expected to have the temporary water main installed by the end of today.

The section circled in purple on the attached map will not have any water at all. The section of properties circled in orange will have very poor water pressure. Photo / WBOPDC website

Bottle water will be made available to anyone who requests water. Request should be made to the Western Bay of Plenty Council customer services via email on customer.service@westernbay.govt.nz, via phone on 0800 926 732 (24/7) or via the Antenno app.

This morning, Downer will deliver a water bowser to the top end of Busby and Henry Rds. The exact location is to be confirmed.