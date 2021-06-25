New gardens for BOP Garden and Art Festival trail sought

This garden was one of many in the 2020 BOP Garden & Art Festival. Photo / Supplied

This garden was one of many in the 2020 BOP Garden & Art Festival. Photo / Supplied

The hunt is on to find new gardens throughout the district to add to the BOP Garden and Art Festival trail.

Festival director Marc Anderson wants to hear from gardeners between Katikati and Te Puke who may like to have their garden included in the 2022 festival.

"It may be that you have friends who tell you that you have a great garden, but you are shy about putting your hand up for festival inclusion. Or it may be that you have a friend or neighbour who you feel should be showcasing their creativity.

"Either way, we're keen to hear from you and are more than happy to visit to check gardens and talk things through," Anderson said.

Members of the garden selection committee will visit prospective gardens in the next few months, and during spring or summer, he said.

He said new gardens were always an exciting inclusion in the biennial festival, and diversity – from sprawling rural gardens to tiny town plots - was appreciated.

The next festival will be held in November next year, and the festival team is working from now to confirm which gardens will be included. The festival traditionally features about 70 garden and art stops.

To register your interest for your garden to be considered in the 2022 festival, go to www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz and follow the link on the home page or phone (07) 570 2525.

Bayleys Real Estate will return as the festival partner for the 2022 festival and Palmers Bethlehem will support the garden and art trail again.

