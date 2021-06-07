Something for all to enjoy and celebrate Matariki in Tauranga together

A Matariki Kite Day is part of the community celebrations. Photo / Getty Images

There will be no shortage of ways for people to come together to celebrate and reflect for Matariki 2021.

Matariki is a constellation of stars which appears in the night sky in the middle of winter, bringing the lunar year to a close and heralding the start of the Māori New Year - Te Tau Hou Māori.

This cluster of stars, known as the Pleiades, is given the Māori name Matariki, which in Māori translates to the "eyes of God" (mata ariki) or "little eyes" (mata riki).

It is a time of reflection, where people reflect on the year that has passed and prepare for the future.

The Incubator Creative Hub and its Okorore Ngā Toi Māori team is welcoming the community to celebrate the launch of its biggest and most diverse programme of events yet.

The 2021 programme's launch event will be on Friday, June 11, 5.30pm, outside The Incubator Creative Hub where people are invited to celebrate with the hub under the stars!

The programme's events will also include five exhibition openings, Te Kapahaka o Matapihi, artist talks, live music, workshops, a Matariki Cinematic Showcase and more.

On June 27 it will be holding a Matariki Market Day with kaupapa Māori and sustainable product stalls. It will be from 9am to 2pm at The Historic Village main street.

Some events such as the Grant Haua - Matariki Celebration Show and Matariki Rises Mini Festival are ticketed.

Visit the website for more information on the programme and to book.

On Tuesday and Friday there are free hīkoi (walk) with recognised traditional navigator Jack Thatcher who was awarded the 2013 Te tohu a te Waka Toi for his contribution to the revitalisation of traditional navigation.

The early morning hīkoi provides an opportunity to learn about Matariki in a way that engages the community to follow healthy practices.

The hīkoi are from 5.30am to 7.30am, starting at Mauao, Mount Surf Club, 21 Adams Ave.

Master navigator and waka voyager Jack Thatcher. Photo / File

From June 10 to July 9 people can visit their local library within Tauranga and collect a set of Matariki Kohi Kāri. Each library has a different set of cards to collect.

Once you have your cards, the scavenger hunt begins. Search Tauranga Moana for the items on your cards and discover their stories.

This is a free activity. Send a photo of yourself out on the hunt with your cards to be in to win one of four $50 Whitcoulls vouchers. More information at library websites.

The libraries also have a range of other events happening for Matariki, such as Puppets with Pani, Mātauranga Matariki – Pronunciation Workshop and Iti Pounamu with Aroha. For more information go to library.tauranga.govt.nz.

The Department of Conservation will be presenting its free Matariki Tauranga Moana 2021 Event hosted with Café Scientifique at Tauranga Yacht Club.

Matariki, Mātauranga Māori and Modern Science special guest presenter, Thomas (Tame) Malcom, is an award-winning environmental scientist who can speak with mana to the cultural connections, collaborations between indigenous practices and western science.

His research and practices includes Mātauranga Māori applied in tandem with a modern scientific approach for the protection of our native species and bush.

He is a descendant of Te Arawa whānui and Ngāti Ruanui. He's born and raised in Rotorua and has been raised learning Te Reo me ōna tikanga.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start to the presentation. It is a $5 door fee, which contributes to ongoing presentations of Café Scientifique.

A Matariki Family Fun Day is being held at Tauranga Art Gallery on June 26 from 10am to 3pm. It is $5 per family, no bookings required.

Whānau can enjoy creation stations, storytelling and an art hunt on this fun-filled day. All activities are inspired by Matariki: Te Tau Hou Māori – the beginning of the Māori new year.

On July 4, 12pm to 4pm, there will be a colourful sight for all to enjoy in the sky at the Matariki Kite Day, held at Fergusson Park.

Whānau are encouraged to bring a kite of their own down to the beach side of Fergusson Park to join in the free celebration.

For more event details go to www.mytauranga.co.nz/matariki.

The stars have aligned for Te Puke to have its own Matariki celebrations this year.

Kassie Ellis (community liaison), Tatai Takuira-Mita (Kahui Ako across-school leader) and Sam Hema (Ngāti Tūheke/Hemasphere Media) have pulled together the various strands, and plans are well advanced for a town celebration in July.

A community steering group started organising an event in 2020, but due to Covid, it didn't eventuate. Hema had last year begun the process of a Matariki Whakanuia in Te Puke.

''We met as a group and immediately said 'this is a great collaboration'," Hema said.

"We are inviting the whole community of Te Puke to celebrate with us. We get to share stories, wonderful activities and kaupapa and we get to do things together, get to engage and we also get to educate."

Sam Hema is part of the group organising Te Puke's Matariki celebrations. Photo / File

"Many tamariki from across early learning and schools in our Kahui Ako will be taking the stage in kapa haka performances throughout the afternoon." Takuira-Mita said.

"We are utilising local resources and key people to run workshops and promotions. There is some amazing mahi happening in our community that we hope to showcase."

The celebrations will take place on July 10 at Jubilee Park.

It will be jam-packed full of fun, culture and celebration, music and food.