Two cars have crashed on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua.

The road is closed until tow trucks arrive, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 36 Pyes Pa Rd, just west of the intersection of Te Matai Rd. Two people received moderate injuries.

Police received a report of the crash at 3pm.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

More to come.