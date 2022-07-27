Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

SH36 between Tauranga and Rotorua closed after crash

Police were alerted at 3pm.

Megan Wilson
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Two cars have crashed on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua.

The road is closed until tow trucks arrive, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 36 Pyes Pa Rd, just west of the intersection of Te Matai Rd. Two people received moderate injuries.

Police received a report of the crash at 3pm.

Initial indications are that several people have sustained moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

More to come.