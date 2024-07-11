The truck driver for landscape supplies company Daltons said he was travelling from Matamata to Whakatāne, transporting soil to nurseries.

Truck driver and speedway legend Graeme "Skinny" Colson was hospitalised after the crash on SH2 at Pukehina on Monday.

“I was just cruising along the road, good music on the radio, sun was shining … and there was a car coming in the distance …

“It just veered … right into my side of the road, head-on.”

“I had no time to react to anything at all,” the 68-year-old said.

Colson said the car went under the right side of the truck and trailer, and caused it to roll.

The truck landed on its side between the road and railway tracks, with soil spilt down the side of the road.

“I was on my phone hanging in my seatbelt. I rang work and then I rang my wife to say what had happened,” Colson said.

He estimated he was driving about 85–90km/h at the time of impact.

“It took the whole front axle out of the truck and pushed all of the clutch pedal and steering column and everything right up into my leg.”

Colson said two “fantastic” truck drivers immediately stopped to help.

Graeme Colson was driving a truck transporting soil when he was involved in a car crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina on July 8.

“They grabbed me and got a hold of me really good and I was able to let the seatbelt go.

“I was able to pull my leg up with me as they just lifted me up.”

Colson said an ambulance was nearby and on the scene within “minutes”.

“Timing was impeccable.”

Petrolhead ‘lucky’ to have his foot

Colson, who lives near Katikati, was taken to Tauranga Hospital. He said his left leg was “munted”.

“[I’m] lucky to have my foot still. It’s very bad – it’s crushed and [I have a] smashed ankle.

“I’ve had one exploratory surgery and got big pins and braces to hold [the bones] in line.”

He said he expected to have two or three more surgeries and skin grafts but needed to wait a few days for the swelling to go down.

Graeme Colson was injured in a crash on SH2 at Pukehina on July 8 and is in Tauranga Hospital with a "munted" leg.

“The hospital staff have been absolutely unreal.”

Colson expected to be in hospital for “weeks”.

“But I’m hanging out to come right because I’m building a hotrod.”

Colson said he had been “a real petrolhead all my life”.

He spent 39 years speedway racing – including winning seven New Zealand Grand Prix titles and two New Zealand North Island competitions – before retiring in 2020.

Before speedway racing, he did four-wheel drive rallying for seven years and won a national championship.

Colson said he got the nickname “Skinny” many years ago during his racing days.

“I always was a skinny, thin fella – and it’s just always stuck with me.”

‘Many hours’ in hospital

Graeme’s wife, Arlene Colson, said Graeme rang her to let her know what happened and she met him at the hospital.

“We were there for many hours – I didn’t leave until after midnight that night.

“He’s been particularly well cared for here by all the staff involved in his care,” she said.

The scene of the fatal crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina on July 8.

Police on Thursday named the person who died in the crash – he was Andrew John Blakeborough, 39, of Morrinsville.

In a statement, Daltons general manager Colin Parker said his thoughts were with the family of the person who died.

“We’re very sorry for their loss.

“We’re grateful our driver is recovering well, and we want to thank the incredible ambulance and police teams who attended for their care and professionalism under difficult circumstances.

“We also want to thank the other truck drivers who stopped to help, we appreciate their quick actions and support.”

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, east of Rodgers Rd on SH2 at Pukehina, just before 2pm on Monday.

The road was closed for several hours while the police Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and the wreckage was cleared.

Police said the investigation into what happened was continuing.

