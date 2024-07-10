The scene of the crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina.

Police have named the person who died in a crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina on Monday.

He was Andrew John Blakeborough, 39, of Morrinsville.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, east of Rodgers Rd, just before 2pm.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The drivers were the only people involved in the crash, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while the police Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and investigations into what happened continued.