Sea, ground and air searches underway for missing diver near Te Araroa

Sea, ground and air searches have commenced. Photo / NZME

A diver has gone missing in Te Araroa on the North Island's East Cape, prompting searches by emergency services.

The diver was scuba diving off the rocks near 566 East Coast Rd when he failed to surface.

Sea, ground, and air searches have commenced.

A report was made to police at around 10.30am today, a police media statement said.

Te Araroa is a town in the Gisborne Region of the North Island of New Zealand. It is situated 175 km north of Gisborne city, along State Highway 35 between Tokata and Awatere.

