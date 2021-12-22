Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Shark warning: Department of Conservation issues warning after rise in shark sightings

6 minutes to read
A look at fatal encounters with sharks that have happened in New Zealand, and some expert advice from Surf Lifesaving NZ.

Bay of Plenty Times
It is vital swimmers follow Department of Conservation warnings to take care when swimming off the coast of Tauranga due to an increase in shark sightings, a district leader says.

Yesterday the Department of Conservation

