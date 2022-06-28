New Bay of Plenty Steamers signing Jacob Norris has already achieved a lot in his young career.

After tearing through the Waikato and Chiefs age-grade representative ranks, Norris was picked up by the Tasman Mako in 2018.

His play earned him look-ins with the Blues and Crusaders squads, culminating in his selection into the Māori All Blacks alongside his younger brother Ollie Norris last year.



Recently signing with the Steamers adds another accomplishment to the 23-year-old's resume. But this one has a personal touch for the 105kg openside flanker who returns to the region where he grew up for the first time since 2011.

Since returning to the Bay, Jacob Norris has laced up once again for Tauranga Sports. Photo / Supplied

Norris remembers playing rugby for the very first time for Tauranga Sports, a club he represented right throughout the junior ranks before heading away to St Peters Cambridge on a sports scholarship.

Norris wore the Bay colours as a junior, after representing Tauranga West Tai Mitchell in 2010 where his side won the shield in Murupara.

He also played for Bay of Plenty in the Roller Mills tournament, where his team placed fourth.

Since returning to the Bay, Norris has laced up once again for Tauranga Sports, where he currently plays in the Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier Men's Competition.

"Playing with my younger brother,Ollie, for Tauranga Sports during those cold mornings at the Tauranga Domain and Blake Park are special memories for me," Norris said.

Jacob Norris, right, playing rugby with his younger brother, Ollie, as children. Photo / supplied

"We had a team that stayed together for many years through the junior grades, which kept us tight as a group."

They even won a few championships along the way.



"Being back in the blue and gold for the Raptors this season has definitely been nostalgic. Running out on the Domain field feels just like the old days."



Since returning home, Norris has enjoyed getting back into the region's lifestyle he came to love growing up.

When he isn't playing rugby, he is a keen coffee enthusiast at Mixture Cafe, a regular walker up the Mount and enjoys the occasional surf down Omanu or Mount Main Beach.

"It's good to be home after all these years and spend time catching up with family and reconnecting with old friends," Norris said.

Since returning to the Bay, Jacob Norris has laced up once again for Tauranga Sports. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby

"Living in the Mount is special, and now that I am back, I realise how awesome this city is and how lucky we are to have so many things to do on our doorstep."



After injury saw Norris miss most of the 2021 season, he is as determined as ever to make 2022 his best campaign yet, playing for his home province on the exact ground where he grew up playing.



"Growing up watching the Steamers, it was always a dream of mine to play for the team. Seeing players like Mike Delaney and Tanerau Latimer were always players who inspired me. Having Mike as my coach this year is a real privilege."



"What excites me the most about being back is representing my home province. I am excited about the season and will put my best foot forward to make it a successful one."

Steamers head coach Mike Delany has a photo of him, while he played for the Steamers, shaking the hand of a young Norris.

Now Steamers head coach Mike Delany (left) shaking the hand of a young Jacob Norris. Photo / Supplied

"It's funny how things can come full circle. Little did I know that I was shaking the hand of a kid that I would one day be coaching," he said.

Delany said signing a player with strong home-grown roots was "massive" for the Steamers.

"One of the pillars of our team identity this year is around pride for the place we call home.

"Jacob is a supremely talented young athlete who will bring a lot to the table this year, but most importantly, he grew up here and is proud to be from the Bay."



The 2022 Bunnings NPC draw is available online here with the Steamers kicking off their season against Wellington on Sunday 7 August.

- Supplied content, additional reporting by Cira Olivier