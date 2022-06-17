Aidan Ross signing autographs after training at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

On a drizzly Friday morning, the present and future of Bay of Plenty rugby collided.

Aidan Ross, a Bay of Plenty native who has just been named in the All Blacks squad, attended a training session at Blake Park with 15 other members of the team.

The team are training for their upcoming three-test series against Ireland, beginning on July 2.

Looking on were a crowd of families and children, including the rugby team from his old school, Ōtūmoetai Primary.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times as he signed autographs for his adoring spectators, Ross said the training had been "bloody good".

Aidan Ross training with All Blacks at Blake Park. Photo / Mead Norton

He found out he had made the squad while watching the livestreamed announcement at home with his partner and flatmate.

"It was pretty overwhelming at first ... but it was pretty awesome."

He said having his old school there to watch was "wicked - a hell of a surprise".

"Gets them a morning off school hopefully, so well worth it for everyone."

Ross said he "loved" growing up in the Bay, and had "a lot of fond memories".

He said it wasn't until he left school that he realised he could make a career out of rugby.

He said his "old man" and his brothers, as well as his close-knit community, were his biggest supporters growing up.

He said it had always been a goal to be an All Black, and said "goals are there to be achieved" - and he felt grateful to do that.

With the upcoming test series against Ireland, Ross was confident about their chances - when asked if they'd go well, his response was "bloody oath".

Aidan Ross training with All Blacks at Blake Park. Photo / Mead Norton

"They're definitely a threat - they're a good team, they've had some good success ... I'm sure the whole country's waiting for it."

To the young kids clamouring for his attention who may themselves wish to be All Blacks one day, Ross said he'd advise them not to think that far ahead.

"Don't take anything too seriously at this stage - just enjoy it. Once you get a little bit older, and you're looking at where you want to go in life, start taking it seriously.

"Just enjoy your footy when you're young."

One of those young people with their eyes on a rugby career is Saskia Henderson, a member of Tauranga Sports' Under 11 Golden team.

Otūmoetai rugby up-and-comer Saskia Henderson with her signed ball as Aidan Ross signs autographs. Photo / Mead Norton

An Ōtūmoetai Primary "Care Leader", Saskia said Ross is an inspiration to her.

She was thrilled to have her rugby ball autographed by him - she was "pretty stoked" to be at the practice and felt lucky to be chosen to come.

As Saskia discussed her rugby skills, her coach piped up from behind that she's "one of the best players" in the team.

Saskia said sometimes she gets nervous before games, but another kid called out that "Saskia never gets nervous!"

Her message for the All Blacks ahead of their games against Ireland was to "try their hardest - and hopefully beat them".

Also there to watch Ross was Marcus Hughes, deputy principal of Ōtūmoetai Primary.

Hughes used to coach Ross's rugby team when he was at Ōtūmoetai Intermediate.

All Blacks training at Blake Park. Photo / Mead Norton

He remembered Ross as "an all-round awesome kid", and said he had been awarded their school's prize for the overall top student.

"He was just one of those kids that was wise beyond his years - mature, really good sense of humour.

"But what stood out to me was [he was] always just a really hard worker."

Hughes said Ross "wasn't the best player" at intermediate, but was "definitely the hardest worker".

He said Ross had frequently come back and visited the students, and gifted the school his Bay of Plenty rugby jersey.

"What's pleasing is he's finally got here after so much hard work ... he hasn't got here the easy way.

"And I think he's ready for it".