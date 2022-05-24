The Black Ferns will play the Wallaroos in Tauranga in June. Photo / NZME

Tauranga will host a round of the Pacific Four Series next month including a heavyweight test between the Black Ferns and Australia.

The much-anticipated quad series has New Zealand hosting Australia, Canada and the USA in Tauranga, Waitākere and Whangārei.

The three match days will feature double-headers so fans can catch two high-quality matches in one place.

Canada will play USA at the Tauranga Domain on June 6 at 12.15pm followed by Black Ferns v Australia at 2.45pm.

The last time the Black Ferns played at home was on August 17, 2019 when they beat Australia 37-8 at Eden Park.

All Black World Cup-winning coaches Wayne Smith and Sir Graham Henry and Olympic Sevens gold medalist coach Alan Bunting and Whitney Hansen join Wes Clarke in a new coaching line-up for the Black Ferns.

There has been a change in captain since the November tour of the UK and France with Ruahei Demant stepping in for the unavailable Les Elder.

Australia are the Black Ferns most frequent rivals with the trans-tasman countries having clashed 19 times. New Zealand has never lost a test to the Wallaroos.

Canada appears to be the toughest opposition the Black Ferns will face in PAC4. They've never lost to Australia in three Tests and in November 2021 defeated the USA in a two-test series in Glendale, Colorado.

The USA are only one of three countries to have beaten the Black Ferns, but have never matched the heights of winning the first World Cup in 1991.

New Zealand will host the Women's Rugby World Cup in October.

Pacific Four Series 2022 match schedule:

Monday, 6 June – 12.15pm

Canada v USA - Tauranga Domain, Tauranga

Monday, 6 June – 2.45pm

New Zealand v Australia - Tauranga Domain, Tauranga

Sunday, 12 June – 12.15pm

USA v Australia - The Trusts Arena, Waitakere, Auckland

Sunday, 12 June – 2.45pm

Canada v New Zealand - The Trusts Arena, Waitakere, Auckland

Saturday, 18 June – 1.30pm

Australia v Canada - Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

Saturday, 18 June – 4pm

New Zealand v USA - Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

Tickets are as cheap as $5, with reserved seating no more than $15 for adults. Get your tickets here.