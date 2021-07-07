Rugby: Bay of Plenty Volcanix name squad for 2021 Farah Palmer Cup

Bay of Plenty Volcanix players celebrate a try against Auckland last season. Photo / Photosport

Thirty-six of the Bay of Plenty's best rugby players have been named in the Volcanix squad for 2021.



The list includes 28 healthy players who will make up the active roster, while eight remaining players, including Black Ferns Les Elder, Pia Tapsell and Luka Connor remain on standby due to injury with the potential to return later in the season.



Volcanix head coach Rodney Gibbs said injuries had opened the door for a number of promising young players.



"We would love to have our Black Ferns and more experienced girls back and healthy," Gibbs said.



"However, the flip-side is that we've been able to make room and give chances to some of the younger girls who have had fantastic club seasons.



"They've had some great experience and a taste of Farah Palmer Cup rugby with plenty more to come."

Volcanix head coach Rodney Gibbs. Photo / File

One such player was first-time squad member and Australian international Sheniqua Taula.

The talented young halfback earned her place in the squad after a strong club season which was also her first time playing in New Zealand.



"I was excited when I heard I'd made the wider training squad, I had played rugby over in Melbourne, but I had never played in New Zealand before," Taula said.



"It was a big step up in professionalism moving up from the New Zealand club level to the Volcanix.



"Coming from Australia, I've found that the opportunities in the women's game have been so much more in the Bay. It's something I'm definitely thankful for and am looking forward to the opportunity."



Gibbs said having a higher than usual cohort of young women joining the Volcanix has meant that setting small goals and a step-by-step approach has been crucial leading into the season.



"Everyone is excited," he said.

"Some of the new girls will be feeling a bit of nerves going into the season for the first time, but I'm sure we've helped stamp some of those out with our pre-season matches.



"We are just setting small goals. Not too big at the moment, just focusing on working hard and making small gains each week.



"We are hopeful for those important players who are coming back from injury, and if that's not the case, we need to focus on growing the new players that we've got.



"They'll do well, I'm sure."

Kendra Reynolds will co-captain the Bay of Plenty Volcanix. Photo / Photosport

Returning to the Volcanix is also a list of senior players whose leadership and experience will be integral to the success of the side. One such player is seven-year Volcanix veteran Baye Jacob.

"There is a smaller group of us senior players now," she said.

"We try to help the younger players with a number of things as playing at this level is different to club rugby.



"The young girls are not only trying to progress their rugby careers, but they also have a lot going on in their personal lives, careers, relationships, that sort of stuff.



"We just try and lead by example, we try and be approachable with the young girls both on and off the field, we make it clear that we are here to help them as experienced women in the side."



The squad will take a two-week break after tough pre-season hit-outs against Hawke's Bay (won 29-17) and Counties Manukau (lost 12-5).



Their first game of the season will be an away game against Auckland on July 17.

The Volcanix have three home games, two of which will be free entry at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui, and one home game will be a double-header with the Steamers at the Tauranga Domain.

Tickets for the double-header will be on sale from Sunday, July 11.



For the first time in the history of the competition, all Farah Palmer Cup matches will be broadcast live and available to Sky Sport customers for the 2021 season. In addition, every week a Bunnings Warehouse FPC match and NPC match will be available free to air.



Want to support the Bay of Plenty Volcanix this season with a back of jersey sponsor? For more information, visit www.boprugby.co.nz and click the menu icon "sponsorship".





2021 Bay of Plenty Volcanix Squad:

Forwards

Angel Mulu (14)

Baye Jacob (30)

Brooklyn Teki-Joyce (5)

Helena Coughlan*

Jay Jay Taylor*

Jessie Wharekura*

Karli Faneva (8)

Kelsie Wills (10)

Kendra Reynolds (co-captain) (37)

Kura Waller (2)

Natalie Delamere (19)

Ro Silo Togotogorua (1)

Santo Taumata*

Sereana Naqarase*

Te Urupounamu McGarvey*

Backs

Ashleigh Timoko*

Azalleyah Maaka (8)

Grace Parata-Stewart*

Kanyon Paul*

Kiki Tahere (6)

Lisa Egberts (3)

Mererangi Paul (5)

Nadia Flavell (3)

Payton Takimoana*

Raukawa Tuahuru*

Renee Wickliffe (8)

Sapphire Tapsell (26)

Sheniqua Taula*

Potential return to play

Kalyn Takitimu-Cook*

Layla Te Riini (5)

Les Elder (co-captain) (15)

Luka Connor (37)

Manaia Nuku*

Olivia Richardson (9)

Pia Tapsell (5)

Tynealle Fitzgerald (17)

() = number of Volcanix caps

* = new cap



Management

Head coach: Rodney Gibbs

Assistant coach: Brendon Phillips

Assistant coach: Dan Goodwin

Manager: Lisa Appert

Assistant manager: Susan Karl

Strength & conditioning coach: Tasmyn Jackson

Physio: Courtney Wilson

Assistant physio: Harriet Gaudin

Analyst: Damian Karauna