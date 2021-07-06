Black Caps to visit Tauranga as part of nationwide trophy tour

The Black Caps will carry their ICC World Test Championship trophy, the Mace, on a week-long, nationwide tour of New Zealand later this month. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty cricket fans will get the chance for an up-close look at one of the sporting world's more impressive trophies later this month.

The Black Caps have announced they will carry their ICC World Test Championship trophy, the Mace, on a week-long, nationwide tour of New Zealand.

While venues and times are still being arranged, it has been confirmed the team will be in Tauranga on July 28.

The Mace is evidence of arguably the New Zealand cricket side's greatest ever achievement.

On June 24, Kiwi fans woke to news the Black Caps had beaten India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton, England.

NZC chief executive David White told the NZ Herald that, although parades and other ideas had initially been ruled out because of managed isolation requirements and the fact some players had remained in the United Kingdom, demand from the public to be included in a celebration had forced a re-think.

"It's quickly become apparent that Kiwis want an opportunity to be part of, and to share in this historic achievement," White said.

"We've been inundated with requests to do something so that New Zealanders can join in with the team and share the moment.

"At first, we thought the time-out in managed isolation and the length of time since the win would dampen enthusiasm for a public celebration, but we have been persuaded to think again," he said.

Plans have been drawn up to start the tour in Whangarei on Monday, July 26, and to visit Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill throughout the week so members of the public have an opportunity to be photographed with the unique trophy, collect autographs and a team poster.

The Black Caps and support staff currently in MIQ will be released on Saturday and White said it was essential they were allowed to spend some time with their families and friends before the trophy tour.

NZC intends to also have the Mace on display at every Black Caps home international game this summer.