Te Puke hosts first Tai Mitchell tournament to feature girls' division

Te Puke's boys' Tai Mitchell Tournament team applaud their supporters at the end of a pre-tournament game against Whakatāne. Photo / Jodi Purdie

History will be made when this season's Tai Mitchell Rugby tournament kicks off in Te Puke next week.

The primary and intermediate school-age tournament has been played for 80 years but this is the first to feature both boys' and girls' tournaments.

Tournament manager, Black Fern Kendra Reynolds, is full of praise for the Tai Mitchell committee's decision to include a girls' tournament.

''I think it just shows a step forward with diversity and inclusion and shows it is a girls' game right from the get-go, which is really cool. It definitely shows a change in times for the organisers as well,'' she says.

''Tai Mitchell hasn't really changed and it's one of the longest-running tournaments in the country. It's a huge change and I really applaud them for being brave with that.''

Knowing several of the girls' teams coaches, Kendra says the players will have plenty of positive influences around them.

The girls' games will be 10-a -side and there will be six teams taking part.

Te Puke girls' Tai Mitchell Tournament team. Photo / Jodi Purdie

Te Puke's boys' team has a very strong recent history in Tai Mitchell rugby, playing Tauranga West in the last three finals, winning two, but missing out on a hat trick of wins when the tournament was last held in 2019. Covid-19 restrictions meant the tournament was not held last year.

Te Puke boys' team coach Aaron Sutherland says there were good numbers at the trial, from which a squad of 23 was selected - 22 from Te Puke Intermediate and one from Pongakawa School.

Many of the Te Puke Intermediate players are part of the school's rugby academy.

''It's pretty exciting for them to get an opportunity, especially those that missed out last year,'' he says.

The majority of games will be played at Murray Salt Stadium where many of the youngsters play their junior rugby, with some also to be played at Centennial Park.

''They are excited about playing at home in front of whānau and friends who are coming to see them play and hopefully do well.''

Aaron says it is always difficult to predict how a team will go as there is always a big turnaround of players year-on-year.

Te Puke's George Edwards-Heeney goes over for a try in the Tai Mitchell pre-tournament game against Whakatāne. Photo / Jodi Purdie

''It's a bit more of an unknown after nothing last year, but we're training really well, preparing really well, they are a really good bunch of kids with a good attitude and they are great to work with. We're hoping they will be successful.''

Te Puke boys start their campaign against Rangitaiki at Murray Salt Stadium next Wednesday at 2.30pm. The Te Puke girls' team plays its first game against Whakatāne on July 8 at 10am.

The semifinals will be on July 10 and the finals the following day, with the girls' final kicking off at 12.45pm and the boys' final at 1.30pm.