Rotorua Lotto player wins share of Second Division

Thirteen Lotto players are celebrating this morning after winning a share of Second Division, including one who bought their ticket in the Bay of Plenty.

The 13 people each won $18,637 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live draw.

One of those tickets was sold at New World Westend in Rotorua.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $33,457. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Countdown Tikipunga in Whangarei.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

• Countdown Tikipunga (+PB) - Whangarei

• Pak N Save Whangarei - Whangarei

• Tony's Stationery & Lotto - Maungaturoto

• Cascade Superette - Auckland

• New World Westend - Rotorua

• Foxton Beach Four Square - Foxton

• Countdown Upper Hutt - Upper Hutt

• Hutt City New World - Lower Hutt

• MyLotto - Lower Hutt

• Countdown Ashburton South - Ashburton

• Fresh Choice Barrington - Christchurch

• MyLotto - Central Otago

• New World Gore - Gore

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, two Lotto players each won $500,000 with First Division last night.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Richmond in Nelson and on MyLotto to a player from Gore.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.