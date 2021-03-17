Rotorua and Tauranga Lotto players among the prizes

FILE

Nine Lotto players, including two from Bay of Plenty, will be celebrating after each winning $19,806 with Lotto Second Division.

One winner from Tauranga bought their ticket on the MyLotto app while one in Rotorua bought theirs from the Lucky Lotto Shop in the Rotorua CBD.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,934. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Nelson City New World in Nelson.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Hunters Plaza Lotto - Auckland

New World Botany - Auckland

MyLotto - Waikato

MyLotto - Tauranga

Lucky Lotto Shop - Rotorua

MyLotto - Whanganui

Nelson City New World (+Powerball) - Nelson

Challenge Milton Street - Christchurch

Newfield Four Square - Invercargill

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.