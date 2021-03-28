Bay of Plenty Lotto player one of eight to win Second Division

Photo / File

Eight Lotto players, including one from Bay of Plenty, will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $30,525 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

- Franklins Pharmacy, Warkworth

- Countdown Greenlane, Auckland

- MyLotto (x2), Auckland

- MyLotto, Bay of Plenty

- MyLotto, Wellington

- Richmond Night N Day, Nelson

- MyLotto, Ashburton

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines. For more information, go to mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.