Police have been conducting a scene examination in the Kaimai Ranges this afternoon as part of the investigation into Ronny Okeke’s disappearance. Photo / Alex Cairns

A large police presence has been reported in the Kaimai Range today after the body of Auckland man Ronny Okeke was found in the area yesterday.

A spokesman told Bay of Plenty Times police had been conducting a scene examination in the Kaimai Range today as part of the investigation into Okeke’s disappearance.

Police anticipated the scene examination would be finished this afternoon, he said.

Several police vehicles were earlier seen near the summit but had left by 3pm.

Okeke, 60, was last seen walking out of the New World supermarket in Mt Roskill on April 27.

He was charged with two counts of money laundering and was involved in an altercation on the day he disappeared. The investigation into Okeke moved to the southern Auckland and Waikato area.

The location where his body was found in bush in the Kaimai Range, which borders Waikato and Bay of Plenty, was some 130km from where he was last spotted.

Police are treating the death of Ronny Okeke as suspicious.

In a statement yesterday, Auckland CIB Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said inquiries led the team to carry out a search that resulted in finding the body.

He said police came across the body after searching a section of bush in the Kaimai Range.

“A scene examination has been conducted and the body has now been removed from the site.

“Formal identification procedures still need to be carried out, however based on the information we have gathered to this point in the investigation we believe that this is Ronny.”