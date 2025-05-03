Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty: SH2 speed change sparks strong local reactions

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Sixty-one per cent supported increasing the speed limit from 80km/h to 100km/h, according to NZTA. Photo / George Novak

The decision to revert to the former speed limit of 100km/h along State Highway 2 between Katikati and Te Puna has been welcomed by the local council, but not everyone is happy about it.

The NZ Transport Agency has decided to make the change by July 1, following public consultation.

The decision will affect 24.25km of SH2 from south of Marshall Rd to east of Loop Rd.

NZTA said most feedback from the community and road users was against keeping the lower speed limit of 80km/h, with 61% in favour of reverting to 100km/h.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer said the council welcomed the change, having submitted to NZTA in favour of reverting the speed limit to 100km/h.

“This reflects the safety improvements that have been made, including widening the road and better junctions.

“Safety remains an important issue, though, and our council will continue to advocate for further improvements where those are appropriate.”

Sue Larsen, who lives on Wright Rd off SH2, said the speed limit reversion to 100km/h was “absolutely crazy”.

“Half the time you can’t get up to 80km/hr. ... Most cars brake to slow down through there,” she said.

Rick Burke and Jan Loney from Lund Rd off SH2 said 100km/h was too fast, considering the traffic must slow down at the roundabouts dotted along the highway.

“A speed limit of 100km/h will lead to motorist frustration because many locals will continue to travel at 80-90km/h, [and] the lack of passing lanes and wire barriers will add to the frustration.

“The sensible thing to do would have been to increase the limit to 90km/h, which many travel at anyway, rather than the big jump to 100km/h, which immensely increases accident risk.”

Burke and Loney said it would be extremely disappointing for locals to see accident rates go up after all the work that had been done along State Highway 2.

Emergency services

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it did not anticipate any impact on response times as a result of the speed limit change.

“There have been a number of safety improvements that have been made to the road, and we would like to reassure the public that we will continue to respond when and where we are needed.”

Police would not comment on the speed limits, “It is our job to enforce them ... We encourage motorists to always drive safely and to the conditions.”

Fire and Emergency NZ said it did not provide a submission on the change.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s ability to get to emergencies is critical to the work we do,” said a spokesperson.

“We actively participate in the New Zealand Transport Agency’s consultation on proposed speed limit changes and road layouts around the country, where appropriate.”

Fire and Emergency NZ took a case-by-case approach to considering the proposed changes.

“In each location, we look at the number of incidents which have occurred there, and their severity before and after lower speed limits are introduced.

“In some cases, with the lowered speed, fewer serious accidents have occurred on these stretches of road.

“In some locations, we had no evidence that there were fewer accidents or that incidents were less severe after the speed limits were lowered.”

