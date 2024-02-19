Downtown Tauranga manager Genevieve Whitson said businesses needed more time to digest the changes. Photo / John Borren

Downtown Tauranga manager Genevieve Whitson said businesses needed more time to digest the changes. Photo / John Borren

Road changes are coming to Tauranga’s city centre but its main street organisation says it has not been given enough notice.

A number of two-way streets will become one-way, with wider footpaths and more green spaces to be added as part of a pilot scheme.

The one-way system will be introduced to parts of Harington, Hamilton, Wharf, Spring and Willow streets during March and remain in place for at least two years during the city centre transformation.

Downtown Tauranga manager Genevieve Whitson told Local Democracy Reporting the CBD needed support.

”We need as many people as possible to be able to access it easily to support it flourishing.”

Downtown Tauranga represents businesses in the city centre. Whitson said there was a “lack of transparency and clear communication” from Tauranga City Council about the road changes.

”Businesses need more time to digest it [the changes] and the chance for consultation and feedback on the decision-making process, ideally up to six months in advance.

”We hope that the council makes their best efforts to ensure this is a smooth transition and reviews the pilot scheme actively to ensure any impact on businesses is captured.”

The commission approved the pilot at a Tauranga City Council meeting last Monday.

Council’s principal investment advisor for transport Tom McEntyre said the plan tried to anticipate the construction movements needed for the civic precinct, the Norther Quarter building and other developments around the city centre. The $306m civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, will include a new library, museum and exhibition centre, and a civic whare for meetings.

City centre transport advisor Shawn Geard said during the pilot the council would hold regular engagement sessions with city stakeholders and the public.





The street layout could be adapted to achieve the best outcomes, he said. Commissioner Bill Wasley said communication and signage were critical for people to be aware of and understand the changes.

”We’re trying to support city centre development, but also to get good amenities in place to allow people to access it in a variety of ways.”

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston agreed a good communication plan was needed.

”We do need to shape it in a way where it’s still an attractive place for people to come. What I’d hate to see is people continue to not come into the city.”

Geard said they would make sure signage for the changes would be well understood and they were looking at having traffic controllers on site in the first two weeks of the pilot.

A map of the changes that will happen in March. Image/ Tauranga City Council

In response to Whitson’s concerns, McEntyre said one-way streets would allow for more consistent movement, wider footpaths, greener spaces, and safety improvements in the city centre.

“These will make the city centre a more attractive and accessible space for people of all ages and abilities.”

Many building projects were starting to “ramp up” and the one-way system would reduce the need for road closures for construction activities, he said.

“These changes are essential in ensuring that city centre movement is safe and efficient for vehicles, cyclists, public transport, and pedestrians during what will be a significant construction phase to build the city centre of the future.”

The apartments in Elizabeth Towers in Tauranga CBD have hit the market. Photo / Alex Cairns

McEntyre said over the past few weeks’ the council had communicated with business owners, property owners and people who might have an interest in the project. They sent and hand-delivered letters to city centre property owners and businesses and held four drop-in sessions.

It was “vital” the road changes happened before the construction and development, and many factors were considered when choosing March to implement them, McEntyre said.

”We’ve been especially conscious to avoid disrupting businesses over the busy summer months and for the timing to allow certain key events to go ahead without additional construction activity in the downtown area.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.