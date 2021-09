The TECT rescue helicopter crew ready to respond to another mission. Photo / Supplied

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the aid of a person hurt in a crash in the Bay of Plenty today.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared an off-road vehicle rolled on a property in Matata.

The incident happened just before midday and a helicopter was dispatched.