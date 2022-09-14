Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Queen's death: Simon Bridges: We should hold off on talks of republicanism

Bay of Plenty Times
By Simon Bridges
4 mins to read
When it comes to possibly moving on from the monarchy I believe those costs are much higher than would be commonly thought, writes Simon Bridges. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to possibly moving on from the monarchy I believe those costs are much higher than would be commonly thought, writes Simon Bridges. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I've met King Charles III, Prince William, and Harry and Meghan, and have had good discussions with each of them.

But I never had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.