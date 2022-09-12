Lone Star Tauranga owners Jaqui and Trevor Donaghy.

Bay of Plenty business owners are split on having a public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with one saying it would be a "massive cost" while another says it is a "sign of respect".

The one-off public holiday will be on September 26 and would be called "Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day". The legislation would be passed next week to bring the holiday into force.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "appropriate" that we mark the Queen's 70-year reign and dedication to public service with a memorial and one-off public holiday.

"Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person, and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life."

Ardern said the public holiday allowed people to pay their respects and for communities around the country to come together and pay tribute with local events.

The Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post spoke to business owners prior to the decision being made and asked if they supported the public holiday.

Tauranga's The Barrel Room owner Stewart Gebbie said the Queen's death should be marked by a public holiday.

"I think it's just a sign of respect. I think after 70 odd years of service to the Commonwealth, we should absolutely mark the day with a public holiday."

Gebbie acknowledged this might put "a bit of extra burden" on businesses but it was a "one-off".

"I think New Zealand could do with a bit of morale boost right now after a couple of very hard years."

Lone Star Tauranga owner Trevor Donaghy said the Queen's death should be acknowledged in "an appropriate manner," but did not think a public holiday was the way to do so.

"We've just taken on another public holiday [Matariki] and I know it wouldn't be an ongoing thing, but there's a massive cost involved at the moment.

"When they talk about the living crisis, that's affecting businesses as well in terms of big leaps in wage costs, costs in goods as well.

"There's a lot of businesses just sort of treading water at the moment and waiting for things to settle down."

Rotorua's Brew Bar and Croucher Brewing co-owner Paul Croucher. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's Brew Bar and Croucher Brewing co-owner Paul Croucher said he did not feel "very strongly" about it, however, another expense to businesses right now would be "pretty tough".

"But then again for a city like Rotorua ... public holidays bring in trade."

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the Queen had made "a deep mark on all of us".

"I'd hate to be disrespectful in any way and there's a lot of upside in having a holiday to pay our respects.

"However ... a day costs a business a lot of money."

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said most business owners generally would not support an impromptu paid public holiday for their employees, regardless of the significance of the occasion.

"Already this year, employers have had to fund higher wages, additional sick days, and an additional public holiday of Matariki for their staff."

Cowley said a holiday with short notice would have fewer benefits for tourism and hospitality sectors than other recognised public holidays because they were planned for in advance.