Tauranga man Declan Jones has a tattoo of the Queen on his arm. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga man Declan Jones is today pondering adding one final - poignant - detail to a realistic portrait of the Queen tattooed on his arm.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death yesterday, the 25-year-old is considering adding the monarch's death date to the intricate inkwork on his arm.

She was the Commonwealth's longest-serving monarch and died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Originally from England, Declan moved to the Bay of Plenty with his family in 2006.

He previously told NZME he wanted a tattoo that would act as "a bit of representation of home".



Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times today, Declan said he was used to people asking questions about his tattoo and giving their opinion about the Queen.

"I've already had people come in to work and give their two cents whether they love her or hate her and all the in-between ... but I think more so now they'll have a bit more to say."

Jones said he had not initially thought about amending his tattoo following her passing but when asked he said it was "a really good idea".

Declan Jones describes the Queen's death as the "end of an era". Photo / Mead Norton

Jones said he was not a "massive royalist" but he described the Queen's death as the "end of an era".

He said he had been in touch with family in England about the Queen's death.

"The world has gone into a bit of a standstill ... It'll just be a pretty dark day, to be honest."

Declan Jones is considering getting the Queen's death dates tattooed on his arm. Photo / Mead Norton

He said he would like to go somewhere in Tauranga where people could pay their respects and lay flowers, which, in his view, would bring together the British expat community and the Kiwi community.

The Tauranga City Council will be making books of condolences available for the community to sign from tomorrow - September 10 - at council libraries across the city, including Tauranga, Pāpāmoa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui.

Floral tributes can also be placed near the Queen Elizabeth II Youth Centre at Memorial Park and at Coronation Park on the corner of Maunganui Rd and Nikau Cres.

Declan made a special mention to his tattooist James Jang because "he has done the Queen justice" with his "incredible" tattoo.

Jan Jones dressed up for Prince Harry's wedding. Photo / Supplied

Jan Jones, Declan's mother and an ardent royalist, said the Queen's death was "really sad".

"Coming from Great Britain, she's been the Queen all my life.

"I got straight up and put the news on - it's quite emotional to see. She was an incredible lady."

Jan said she would be remembered for her "total commitment" to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"She's always been there, she's always done the right thing, she's just been brilliant for Great Britain. What an amazing leader she's been over the years - 70 years of being Queen.

"Even to the last couple of days where she swore in the new Prime Minister, up until two days ago she was still working, it's incredible."

Jan said she had a group of close British friends locally.

"I'm sure we'll be having a drink together and talking about her reign and the family.

"I think she was a wonderful lady and true to her word when she said she'd serve all of her life - she truly did."

Asked if Declan should get the Queen's death dates tattooed on him, Jan said it would "finish off his tattoo in quite a nice way".