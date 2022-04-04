Premium debate: Subscribers' views on the impact of Gib shortages

A shortage of Gib plasterboard is hitting building projects around New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION



A renovator is concerned that a "black market" for Gib plasterboard is developing online, with reports of "exorbitant" prices five times the usual, stockpiling and "opportunists" cashing in. Demand for Gib is soaring amid a nationwide shortage, and production at Fletchers' Winstone Wallboards will be at capacity until June.

Read more: Gib plasterboard selling for 'exorbitant' amounts, Trade Me sale prices soar

I'm a plumber who usually works on bathroom renovations and new builds. The builders I work for have walked away from bathrooms and the new builds have stalled. Until the Gib and timber issues are sorted. I will be fishing and playing golf, on a budget.

Warrick N

This again highlights the absurdity of the Government not allowing key producers to continue production during lockdowns, which could have been carried on in complete safety.

Mark W

This is a bigger problem than people realise. Construction will be stalled on numerous projects across the country in the coming months. Builders, electricians, tilers, plasterers, painters and labourers won't just sit idle. They will head to Oz for work. This will further delay projects and drive up costs.

James M

I fail to understand what this is all about. When the Government tries to intervene in business/market-related issues it is told in no uncertain manner to butt out and "leave it to the market forces. They understand what is happening and will provide the best solution." Now we have the market forces in action and all we hear are complaints from businesses.

Alexander M

Just as in real estate or building, what the purchaser is prepared to pay becomes the market rate. The sniff test, however, always leads back to this Labour Government.

Roy H

In reply to Roy H: It is tedious to blame a government for an international situation.

Tracey R

Imagine what the situation would be today if the Government had come anywhere close to its stated Kiwibuild goals.

John O

We consume more than we produce in NZ. We need to slow down otherwise things will get unmanageable and guys will start to be let go. It doesn't help that people are obsessed with housing in NZ. I'm a solo builder, managing fine on my own, but anyone with staff, overheads and constant delays I really feel for at the moment.

Shaun B

In reply to Shaun B: Agree. Everyone wants it now, not tomorrow. That's why we borrow so much. We can't wait for anything. We used to wait until later in life to build a new home, and then retire. That seems a long time ago.

Jim S

In reply to Jim S: When people build homes (whether it's by an independent builder or a group building company) your building loan from the bank (or wherever) gets drawn down in stages, which means if there is a halt on the construction of the home after a loan drawdown the homeowner still has to pay the mortgage payments on that portion of the loan. Delays in construction have knock-on effects for everyone. In most cases, there are conditions applying to building loans that stipulate timeframes to be met for building stages which, if not adhered to, could incur penalties for the builder or the homeowner. The bank or loan lender aren't particularly concerned about your construction delays because of product shortages.

Denise F

In December last year we were advised that Gib orders could not be filled until March, then they quickly ballooned out to June. This caught many people by surprise. If you want any small kitchen bathroom job done my advice is to delay to August or later, otherwise it will be an unhappy experience for the owner.

Mark I

I placed a large panel of new Gib left over from a job on Trade Me for $1 reserve. Nobody wanted it. Guess there is no shortage where I live.

Edward R

Why can't we use other products? Why does it only have to be Gib plasterboard?

Becky H

If you can buy a truckload of Gib and on-sell it for four times what you paid for it then good on you.

Graeme T

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.