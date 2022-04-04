Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Premium debate: Subscribers' views on the impact of Gib shortages

4 minutes to read
A shortage of Gib plasterboard is hitting building projects around New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

A shortage of Gib plasterboard is hitting building projects around New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION


A renovator is concerned that a "black market" for Gib plasterboard is developing online, with reports of "exorbitant" prices five times the usual, stockpiling and "opportunists" cashing in. Demand for Gib is soaring amid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.