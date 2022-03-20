More than 1000 properties in the Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga are without power.
In south Tauranga, 887 properties are experiencing a power outage, according to the Powerco website.
Powerco said a site investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Meanwhile, another 311 properties in Te Puna have been without power since a car crashed into a pole about 8am.
Power isn't expected to be restored to either area until at least 5pm, Powerco said.
A police spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle that crashed managed to get out of the vehicle with just minor injuries.