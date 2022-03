Police were called to a single-car crash at Te Puna. Photo / NZME

The driver of a car involved in a crash in Te Puna this morning has escaped with minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services received a report of a car that hit a power pole and went off Te Puna Rd just after 8am.

The sole occupant was understood to have got out of the car with minor injuries.

Police advised motorists to follow the direction of emergency service staff at the scene.