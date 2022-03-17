Kai Fusion Catering owner Daniel Williams. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga food vendors are "suffering" with one business reporting a 60 per cent downturn while another says their ''income has diminished''.

This comes as a Tauranga man Jeremy Staines, who lives with advanced cerebral palsy, still can't find anywhere to sell coffee after being told to leave Tauranga Hospital grounds two months ago.

Kai Fusion Catering owner Daniel Williams said foot traffic at markets had "diminished" since Covid-19 cases rose in the community.

Williams serves food at Dinner at the Domain held in Pāpāmoa every Thursday. He also attends other markets, weddings, and private catering events.

"People were still going out under the red light setting, but as soon as the cases jumped it died," he said.

He estimated a 50 to 60 per cent decrease in turnover compared to the previous year where he saw a 20 per cent drop in revenue.

Williams said he was fortunate to not have a "huge amount of overhead costs" compared to other hospitality businesses but said Omicron was still impacting him "massively".

Rachelle Duffy, of Little Big Events, believed the shift to red setting had impacted vendors more than cases.

The Little Big Markets - which sold craft, art and food - continued to be "well-received" with last Saturday's event "heaving" with people.

One craft vendor told Duffy trade at last weekend's market had been similar to pre-Christmas levels.

But Dinner at the Domain was a "completely different event" at the red setting and it had been negatively affected.

Government Covid-19 restrictions meant there was no live music or bars allowed and market-goers had to take food away, Duffy said.

"We have stopped the season early because it's not the same event as it would be if we weren't in red."

Tauranga Farmers Market manager Trixie Allen noticed about a 40 per cent drop in customer turnout in recent weeks.

Allen said contributing factors included Covid-19 and Cameron Rd roadworks.

Some elderly shoppers chose to avoid the marketplace during the outbreak, while others felt safe outdoors, she said.

Tauranga Farmers Market manager Trixie Allen. Photo / Petra Photography

She said operating under the red setting had taken a toll on the market atmosphere and they had to encourage customers to "shop and go".

Typically it was a space where people could eat, socialise and enjoy various activities.

"We have missed it all so much - we are well known for the atmosphere - and that is all created by people socialising," she said.

Tauranga Farmers Market store holder Lyn Paul said there was a "bit of a difference" in foot traffic at the market with fewer people buying produce.

She runs Paul's Tomatoes alongside her husband Eddie Paul. They have been growing tomatoes commercially in Te Puna for the past 20 years.

Income had not "been as good as it usually is" for the pair and all store holders were "feeling the pinch", she said.

"Our income has diminished - but it has been like that the whole season. All the store holders are saying that."

"Customers we have had for years actually aren't there at the moment."

Despite this, she said this market was still in a "pretty good place".

Hashtag Street Food owner Claudy Schenk said business had been "pretty tough". This was typically Schenk's busiest time of year.

At one point, Schenk was "fully booked until the end of April" but the sports events he was due at had since been cancelled.

"Everything is divided by 10. We normally make good money in February and March but this year it is like nothing."

The food truck owner remained positive and believed it would get easier soon.

"Everybody has been suffering the past few months. I just know it is moving in the right direction."

Tauranga City Council's event facilitation manager Jenna Quay said operating in the Omicron climate was especially "challenging" for those working in the events, hospitality and tourism industry.

A Covid-19 Group spokesperson said efforts made by businesses to work within restrictions set out under the nationwide red traffic light setting had been a "big component" in keeping local communities safe.

"With the onset of the Omicron outbreak now being experienced in the Bay of Plenty and throughout the country, working within the restrictions has been vital."

Coffee vendor struggles to earn money

Forty-eight-year-old Pyes Pa man Jeremy Staines. Photo / Andrew Warner

After almost two months Jeremy Staines still hasn't found anywhere to sell his coffee.

The 48-year-old Pyes Pa man, who lives with advanced cerebral palsy, had been selling coffee beans and grinds outside Tauranga Hospital for the past two years.

This all came to an end in late January after he was told to leave by security.

Staines works as a distributor for a social enterprise Drink My Coffee.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times said he was sick of staying home and wanted to "get working and do what I do".

"I get up every day and I go to work. I like to be at work. I like to do something. I don't like staying home," he said.

He was "really hurt" and had lost a number of loyal customers - many hospital employees - who would regularly buy coffee.

Asked what he was doing now, Staines said "nothing much" aside from processing online orders. But this was not bringing in enough money.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board facilities and business operations general manager Jeff Hodson previously said there was "heightened awareness" of activities on the hospital sites due to the surge of Omicron cases in the region and it was no longer appropriate people were onsite unless they needed healthcare.

Staines had been "operating on the Tauranga Hospital campus with no formal knowledge or permission".

He was seeking support from other businesses to sell the coffee products in a new spot with high foot traffic. So far he had been turned away from multiple businesses.