Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga market stallholders, food vendors 'suffering' in red

6 minutes to read
Kai Fusion Catering owner Daniel Williams. Photo / Supplied

Kai Fusion Catering owner Daniel Williams. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga food vendors are "suffering" with one business reporting a 60 per cent downturn while another says their ''income has diminished''.

This comes as a Tauranga man Jeremy Staines, who lives with advanced cerebral palsy,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.