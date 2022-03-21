Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Whangamata speed record holder Stu Goldsworthy readies himself for Bonneville

5 minutes to read
Stu Goldsworthy at home in Whangamata with some of his vehicles. Photo / Alison Smith

Alison Smith
By
Alison Smith

Communities editor

Stu Goldsworthy believes he "burned out" whatever gland produces nerves when a human races at 300km/h.

"My hit is adrenaline, cars and bikes."

Stu holds a New Zealand land speed record, achieved in 2019 on

