The man who died in a homicide at a rural property in Manaia, Coromandel, has been named.
He was Manaia man Guy Richards, 43.
Richards was found dead on Friday afternoon and police have confirmed a homicide investigation is under way.
A scene examination continues today and is expected to take several days.
A post-mortem exam was held yesterday.
NZME understands police were also investigating a possible link to a serious car crash nearby that blocked State Highway 25.
A police spokeswoman said on Friday police had investigated the scene of a single-vehicle crash that took place on SH25 at 12.30pm.
Police also said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide incident in Manaia.