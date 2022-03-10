It was foggy in Whitianga on the morning of the crash. Photo / NZME

The 78-year-old pilot killed in a 2019 plane crash "may not have been medically fit to fly", a Civil Aviation Authority investigation has found.

Flying in low visibility and an over-reliance on technology also likely contributed to his death.

The pilot, who has not been named, died when he crashed into Kakatarahae Hill in the Coromandel Range on June 14.

The Civil Aviation Authority's safety investigation report, released today, said the pilot took off in a two-seater plane from Whitianga aerodrome that morning.

He was the only person on the Van's Aircraft Incorporated RV-12.

He had had 2287 hours of flight experience and the "appropriate medical certificate" cleared him to fly.

The man also held a New Zealand Recreational Pilot Licence and a New Zealand Private Pilot Licence but was not permitted to fly in difficult conditions - known as "instrument meteorological conditions".

The pilot was due at a midday doctor's appointment in Manurewa and also planned to drop off a box of airplane parts at Ardmore Airport.

He never made it.

Instead, bad weather in Manurewa forced him to turn the plane around.

At 3.30pm, his concerned partner went to Whitianga aerodrome to ask if anyone had seen him.

He was reported overdue via a 111 call at 4.19pm. A search began but low clouds soon stopped the rescue helicopter crews from investigating the plane's last known location.

The following day, rescue teams found the wreckage of the plane on the western slope of Kakatarahae Hill, about 13 kilometres from Whitianga.

According to the CAA report, the plane crashed at 11.27am.

An examination of the crash site showed the plane hit the trees straight on.

The nose section of the aircraft, including the engine and propeller, was found folded under the rest of the fuselage, exposing the cabin.

The report said the pilot was restrained by a lap belt and two shoulder harnesses, but

"the impact forces were not survivable".

An investigation of the wreckage found no mechanical issues that could have caused the crash.

The pilot's medical history included recent signs of fatigue, high cholesterol and a possible autoimmune condition.

Toxicology results showed the pilot's blood contained low levels of a medication used to treat nausea, vomiting and dizziness associated with motion sickness and vertigo.

Drowsiness was one possible side-effect of the medication.

Witnesses told investigators the pilot's health had been deteriorating in the year before the crash.

He became tired on recent flights and sometimes struggled to get out of the plane after landing.

His peers had already suggested he fly accompanied as a precaution.

Information recovered from the plane's electronic flight instrument system revealed the pilot switched to autopilot at 11.21am, six minutes before the crash.

The autopilot was still on when the plane crashed, the report said.

The weather that morning included low clouds and reduced visibility of 10km in light rain.

Satellite imagery of the area and CCTV footage from the Whitianga Aerodrome showed heavy fog in the area as late as 10.29am.

An Ardmore communications operator told investigators about two phone calls on the morning of the crash from a man in Whitianga who said he had an appointment in Auckland.

Both times the caller asked the operator about fog at Ardmore and was told the fog was thick.

Air traffic services received no calls from the plane.

The CAA report said it was important pilots ensured they were fit to fly.

"This accident also serves as a timely reminder of the risks associated with reliance

on technology for flight into deteriorating weather conditions," the report warned.

The aviation watchdog later emphasised the importance of assessing the weather.

"These types of accidents demonstrate that pilots still decide to continue flying into adverse weather conditions, even though indications suggest an alternative course of action may have been safer."