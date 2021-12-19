Light plane crashes into water in Queensland, killing four

A light plane has crashed into the water near Brisbane. Photo / 7 News

Two adult men and two children have been confirmed dead after a light plane crash occurred north of Brisbane.

Passengers on-board the aircraft were believed to be on a "family joy flight", with the aircraft crashing into the water around 9am local time on Sunday and overturning.

The pilot has been partly identified as a 69-year-old Brisbane man and his family has been notified. Police do not believe he was related to the other passengers.

"The families became aware when they knew the aircraft hadn't returned onsite and they began looking at social media posts," Inspector Craig White said.

"The family are deeply traumatised, as you can expect."

Speaking to media on Sunday afternoon, White said the aircraft was seen to disappear behind two mangroves, where the wreck was spotted by another plane shortly after.

Police recovered the bodies of four people at 12pm and authorities will continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.

Chief Commissioner of the Australian Transport Bureau, Angus Mitchell, said aircraft operation and maintenance teams from Brisbane and Canberra will be arriving at the scene to determine the nature of the crash. He also called on any potential witnesses to come forward to help authorities with the investigation.

"Early reports are it looks as though it was not long after takeoff, however we'll need to confirm that with air traffic control," said Mitchell.

The drying mangrove is expected to make the recovery of the wreckage quite difficult.

The suspected location where the plane crashed. Photo / FlightAware

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority CASA confirmed to news.com.au earlier on Sunday the aircraft was a 1977 Rockwell Commander; a four-seater, single-engine plane.

Queensland Police also confirmed that a multi-agency operation would be involved in the investigation.

"A multi-agency operation is underway with Queensland Water Police officers and divers along with the Forensic Crash Unit assisting other agencies, including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, as investigations continue," a statement read.

Speaking to media earlier today, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the plane was in a difficult position for rescuers to reach.

"The plane is in a very, very difficult position in the wetland area and we currently have police and divers travelling to that area," she said.

According to FlightAware, the plane went down near Redcliffe, off the coast of the Kippa-ring Conservation Reserve.

Coast Guard, Australian Transport Safety Bureau and police boats flocked to the scene to help, but a spokeswoman for Queensland Police told news.com.au a specialist diver was needed to get inside the aircraft.

The crash site is close to Redcliffe Airport, but it is not yet known how long the plane was in the air before it crashed, or what caused the incident.

It's not known if the plane's pilot was part of the Redcliffe Aero Club, with a spokesman for the club declining to comment when contacted by news.com.au earlier in the morning.