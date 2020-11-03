Possibles v Probables named for Black Ferns trial match

Bay of Plenty forward Luka Connor has been named in the Black Ferns Probables. Photo / Getty Images

The two head coaches have named their sides to play in the Black Ferns Possibles v Probables and a strong Bay of Plenty contingent is included.

Possibles head coach Chad Shepherd said the side had come together well within a short time and were quickly working together as a team.

"I've been really impressed by the way the players have connected with each other and the task at hand," he said.

"They are familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses having played against, and with, each other in the Farah Palmer Cup. Everyone is fizzing about Saturday already."

Probables head coach Rodney Gibbs, of Bay of Plenty, said the rivalries between the two sides had begun early and each team was hungry for a win.

"They are playing for each other but they are also determined to raise money for their charities – Upside Downs Trust and Graeme Dingle Foundation. Add to that, the possibility of being named in the Black Ferns, and it makes for an exciting match-up."

The match will be played at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday. Kick off is at 2.05pm and the game will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.

Possibles

Forwards: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Pia Tapsell, 7. Kennedy Simon, 8. Charmaine McMenamin (Vice Captain).

Backs: 9. Kendra Cocksedge (Captain), 10. Hazel Tubic, 11. Janna Vaughan, 12. Kilisitina Moata'ane, 13. Grace Brooker, 14. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 15. Selica Winiata.

Replacements: 16. Saphire Abraham, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Olivia Ward-Duin, 19. Alana Bremner, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Iritana Hohaia, 22. Carys Dallinger, 23. Monica Tagoai, 24. Rosie Kelly, 25. Natahlia Moors, 26. Grace Houpapa-Barrett.

Probables

Forwards: 1. Toka Natua, 2. Luka Connor, 3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, 4. Eloise Blackwell (Captain), 5. Kelsie Wills, 6. Lisa Molia, 7. Marcelle Parkes, 8. Aroha Savage.

Backs: 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Martha Lolohea, 12. Chelsea Alley (Vice Captain), 13. Carla Hohepa, 14. Lyric Faleafaga, 15. Renee Holmes.

Replacements: 16. Rebecca Todd, 17. Jay Jay Taylor, 18. Aldora Itunu, 19. Maia Roos, 20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 21. Ari Bayler, 22. Patricia Maliepo, 23. Amy Du Plessis, 24. Langi Veainu, 25. Grace Steinmetz, 26. Cristo Tofa.