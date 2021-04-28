Police inquiries into circumstances of death in Tauranga continue

FILE

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding a death in Tauranga at the weekend.

A man died after being injured at a Tauranga address.

The man was taken from the Surrey Grove address to Tauranga Hospital shortly after 12.20am on Saturday.

However, he later died in the hospital.

A police media spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances of the death.

"We are still welcoming any information from the public which can help the investigation," she said.

Investigators spoke to several people who were at the Surrey Grove property at the weekend and carried out a scene examination.

Members of the public have been asked to phone 105 and mention file number 210424/5743.

Police said information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.