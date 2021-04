Photo / File

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash on Te Matai Road in Te Puke on April 18.

He was Nicholas Wehner, 29, of Tauranga.

The crash, between a car and motorcycle, happened at 3.34pm on Te Matai Rd between Mark Rd and Waimea Dr.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police extended their sympathies to Wehner's family and friends.