Tauranga police investigate cause of Parkvale serious head injuries case

Tauranga police are investigating a serious head injuries incident in Surrey Grove, Parkvale overnight. Photo / File

Tauranga police are investigating a serious head injuries incident in Surrey Grove, Parkvale overnight. Photo / File

A person is in Taranga Hospital being treated for serious head injuries after an incident in Parkvale last night and police inquiries are continuing.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted shortly before midnight that a person had serious head injuries at a Surrey Grove address in Parkvale, Tauranga.

"They were transported to the hospital where they remain," the spokeswoman said.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, she said.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident and what caused the person's injuries are ongoing. Police have spoken to a number of people and are continuing to speak to others."

A scene examination was conducted at the address this morning.

No other information is available as to the age or gender of the patient.