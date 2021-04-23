Name wanted for giant Olympic skateboard coming to Tauranga

Some of New Zealand's Olympic athletes line up next to the giant skateboard ahead of its national tour. Photo / Supplied

A 12-meter long, 800-kilogram skateboard is coming to Tauranga, and people are encouraged to get on board.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is traveling through the country for the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, visiting 40 towns in 41 days starting in Kaikohe on May 10. And they are travelling with the giant skateboard in tow.

The super-sized skateboard celebrates six newly added events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including skateboarding, surfing, and three-on-three basketball. It also needs a name.

People can enter suggestions for what to name the skateboard through The NZ Team Facebook and Instagram pages. Entries close on May 5.

The winner will be flown to Auckland on May 9 to attend a naming ceremony where Olympic gold medalist Barbara Kendall will announce the name. She will also present the winner with a replica of the skateboard featuring the winning name.

Four runners-ups will receive a $200 voucher from Noel Leeming or The Warehouse.

Kendall said judges were looking for a uniquely New Zealand name that captured all the spirit, mana and pride of the nation.

"We're looking for an inspiring name for the skateboard that gets Kiwis excited and makes them feel proud to be waving the New Zealand flag during the Games," Kendall said.

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith said that with no international spectators allowed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was more important than ever for our Olympians to feel support on their home turf by Kiwis naming and visiting the skateboard.

"We can't wait to see the names that come in for this very special skateboard that carries the hopes of our Kiwi athletes. During the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, Kiwis will have the opportunity to meet the skateboard and have some fun by getting involved in some of the new sports on show."

Following the roadshow, the skateboard will be a centrepiece at the new 'New Zealand Team HQ' Fan Zone where Kiwis can gather together to celebrate the 2020 Olympic Games, connect with the NZ Team live in Tokyo and show their support for the New Zealand Team.

More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the Games, which will run from July 23 to August 8.

It's not clear what date the skateboard will visit Tauranga.