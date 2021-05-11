Police Constable Kris Dale back home after burns treatment

Kris Dale, formerly of Whakatāne, is now recovering at home following a burns incident. Photo / Supplied

Moisturiser and sunscreen are Te Anau police constable Kris Dale's best friends as he recovers from severe burns.

Dale, formerly of Whakatāne, was discharged from Christchurch Hospital last week, where he had been since an incident at his home about a month ago left him badly burned on his face, neck, upper torso and hands.

His wife Jamie spoke to the NZME following the incident last month.

Kris Dale suffered serious burns to his face, neck, upper torso and hands. Photo / Givealittle

Dale suffered serious burns to his face, neck, upper torso and hands after a gas bottle incident at his home in Te Anau on April 9.

The father of four, a keen hunter, had shot a stag and was boiling the head in a big drum in his garage when the gas bottle purged.

He had rushed into the garage and reached down to turn the gas bottle off when his body caught fire. He was airlifted from Te Anau to the Christchurch Hospital burns unit.

Jamie told the Otago Daily Times she and their children were happy to have him back home for the next stage of his recovery.

"The kids are back at school and preschool and Kris is finding his 'new normal' routine."

He had regular physio appointments, daily exercises, oral pain relief as well as numerous multivitamins.

Jamie said her husband's skin-care routine had become more thorough than her own.

"He has to moisturise all burn sites three to four times a day, reapply fresh padding on any burst blisters and squeeze back into his compression garments to aid the healing and protect him from the sun and any knocks."

Kris Dale had burns to about 18 per cent of his body. Photo / Givealittle

That routine was working for him; the difference in his injuries a month on was evident.

She said he took a bit of a hit for a few days after they travelled home but had since perked up again.

"He's doing little outings, like walking the kids to school and he gets a bit of fresh air and chats to other parents to fill his social cup, then comes home to rest or nap before the pick-up in the afternoon."

She said it was inspiring to see his recovery going well.

- Otago Daily Times