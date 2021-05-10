Property dream not over for woman who wins $500,000 bach

Grace Glover with her prize and representatives of the campaign. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga's newest resident has a $500,000 start on the local property ladder thanks to a chance win in one of the country's largest promotions.

The 'Long White Win a Bach' campaign from Asahi Beverages is thought to offer the largest single cash prize outside of the New Zealand Lotteries Commission and provided a contribution of $500,000 towards a holiday home.

Research shows holiday home ownership remains unattainable for the majority of New Zealanders - with only 15 per cent of families currently owning a bach.

But for Grace Glover, who lost her job as a tour guide as a result of the pandemic, a bach dream is now a reality, with her name randomly chosen in an Instagram competition, which saw her entering a post a day for 120 consecutive days of her having fun with friends.

Glover, initially from Auckland, has chosen to relocate to Tauranga and will start a new job at a local branch of an insurance company this week.

"I love Tauranga, I wanted to be there because I love the beach, but also because the area is well-known for its horticulture so I am really looking forward to gardening and getting outside," she said.

Glover said she was still reeling from the win, and the enormity of the prize still hadn't set in.

"To win a bach like this is what dreams are made of. I thought I would be years away from the property market but this is just the best thing I could have ever hoped for.

"Spending time in a bach is all about creating memories, being with family, eating together, playing board games or card games. I can't believe I will have my very own place to do this with friends."

Glover planned to take her time and conduct thorough research before buying her property, and hoped one day to be able to provide a 'home away from home' for fruit pickers.

