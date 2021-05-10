Man charged with manslaughter over fatal crash on Tauranga Eastern Link

A 29-year-old man will appear in the Tauranga High Court on May 26. Photo / NZME

10 May, 2021 07:32 AM Quick Read

A 29-year-old man will appear in the Tauranga High Court on May 26. Photo / NZME

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link road near Pāpāmoa earlier this year.

Uthai Phonphong was killed in the crash on January 17.

In a statement tonight, police said a 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to deal a Class A drug and conspiracy to deal a Class B drug.

He will be appearing in the Tauranga High Court on May 26.

Police thanked everyone in the community who helped with information in the case.