Man charged with manslaughter over fatal crash on Tauranga Eastern Link

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link road near Pāpāmoa earlier this year.
Uthai Phonphong was killed in the crash on January 17.
In a statement tonight, police said a 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to deal a Class A drug and conspiracy to deal a Class B drug.
He will be appearing in the Tauranga High Court on May 26.
Police thanked everyone in the community who helped with information in the case.