Police attend multiple weather related incidents in Bay of Plenty

While the sun has come out this morning, police and councils were kept busy by a heavy downpour overnight.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to assist with multiple weather incidents in the Bay of Plenty.

There were reports of flooding and fallen trees overnight, she said.

Police were alerted to the following places, advised local councils, and organised contractors to remove trees and clear roads where required:

• Severe flooding - Hinemoa St/James St, Whakatāne.

• Surface flooding and slips - Taneatua Rd, Whakatāne. There were reports of surface flooding, some patches stretching 200m long. Vehicles were still able to get through but had to slow right down.

• A large tree fell on the southbound lane near the dam on Galatea Rd, Whakatāne.

• A large tree blocked the road on State Highway 30, Awakeri, causing traffic build-up.

• A tree fell and blocked a lane on Old Coach Rd, Pukehina. There was also a lot of surface flooding in the area.

• There were reports of flooding along State Highway 2 in the Waimana Gorge.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said the council received a report of a tree that had fallen and was blocking one lane of Hamurana Rd about 1.30am.

According to Metservice, Rotorua had 25.4mm of rain between 10pm to 2am.

In Whakatāne, there was 26.4mm of rain recorded between 10pm to 1am.

Between 9pm to 1am in Tauranga, there was 18.4mm of rain recorded.

Whakatāne District Council posted on Facebook this morning, saying there was some heavy rain on roads overnight but the weather system has now passed.

Tāneatua Rd is closed by flooding and will remain so until midday, the post said.

There was some heavy rain on roads overnight but the weather system has now passed. ▪ Currently Tāneatua Road is... Posted by Whakatāne District Council on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

"The Waimana Gorge is down to one lane - please take care. Our crews are out assessing other parts of the roading network and we'll keep you posted.

"Please drive to the conditions and be aware of potential slips and rockfalls. If you encounter flooding or an impedance that may not have been reported to council, please let us know on 07 306 0500."

