Your weather: MetService warns Rotorua and Bay of Plenty could be drenched on Tuesday

New Zealand is set for wet weather as a low system slides over the country mid-week. Photo / File

It might pay for parents on school holiday care duty to prepare a few inside activities this week as New Zealand buckles up for a blow from a low-pressure system.

MetService today issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain for Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, with between 80-120mm expected later this week.

Elsewhere, humid air from the topics is expected to see the mercury increase above average nighttime temperatures after a few chilly evenings.

A ridge over the country is weakening with a deepening low in the north Tasman Sea to make its way to New Zealand tomorrow.

The low is tipped to move southeast over the country on Wednesday, bringing rain with heavy falls to the North Island and upper South Island.

The remainder of the South Island should remain dry in the east but rain or a few showers can be expected in the west and far south.

🌧 Low brings soggy mid-week for North Island ☔



• Warnings and Watches for Heavy Rain ⚠

• Humid night Tuesday - 18C overnight forecast for Whakatāne 🥵

• Strong northeasterlies 💨



The fast paced low is set to clear the country Wed.

Details: https://t.co/WmuNA9DXoJ ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/xH45m8RohH — MetService (@MetService) April 19, 2021

Rain and strong northeasterly winds are expected to develop over Northland tomorrow morning, spreading southwards to Taupo by the end of the day.

The remainder of the North Island should be enveloped by early Wednesday as the deep low slides over New Zealand.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, and Mount Taranaki.

"There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms over Northland during Tuesday afternoon and evening, which then extends towards Auckland at night and into Bay of Plenty on Wednesday," MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

Tomorrow night, models are forecasting Whakatāne to be well above average temperature with a minimum of 18 degrees overnight through to Wednesday.