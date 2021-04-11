Weather: Wet start to the week for Bay of Plenty

FILE

‌

It is a wet start to the week and it does not look like the sun will be making a comeback anytime soon.

In Rotorua, today's forecast is for clouds, with drizzle, turning to occasional rain in the afternoon and evening, and humid northerlies. The predicted high is 22C and the low 17C.

Tomorrow, Rotorua residents can expect early rain, clearing to fine spells as northerlies change westerly. The forecasted high for Tuesday is 21C and the low 11C.

On Wednesday, there will be showers developing in the morning, clearing towards evening. Northwesterlies changing strong southwest towards evening. The forecasted high is 17C and the low 8C.

Happy Sunday Have you started planning your week yet? Let's have a look at the weather ahead. The warm and humid... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Meanwhile in Tauranga, the forecast today is cloudy, with drizzle, turning to occasional rain in the afternoon and evening. There are humid northerlies. The high is 25C and the low 19C.

Tomorrow in Tauranga, the forecast is for early rain, clearing to fine spells as northerlies change westerly. The forecasted high is 25C and the low 14C.

On Wednesday, Tauranga residents can expect showers developing in the morning, clearing towards evening. Northwesterlies changing strong southwest towards evening. The high is 20C and the low 11C.