Pain at the pump: Fuel costs add to stress for families amid rising cost of living

6 minutes to read
Tauranga Cars owner Jono Allen said there had been a spike in electric and hybrid vehicle interest and sales after petrol prices hit $3 per litre earlier this year.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

People are sacrificing food and jobs while others are taking out KiwiSaver hardship grants due to high fuel costs, as a survey finds just five Tauranga gas stations selling petrol for less than $3 a

