Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: Cut your losses, or stick around for the ride?

4 minutes to read
I feel for those new to sharemarket investing, says Lister. Photo / Getty Images

I feel for those new to sharemarket investing, says Lister. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

I feel for those new to sharemarket investing.

With the S&P 500 in the US down almost 20 per cent from its January peak and the NZX 50 not far behind, those who entered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.