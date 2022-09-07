Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Opinion: Local Body elections 2022 affected by low numbers of candidates

Zizi Sparks
By
3 mins to read
Aerial shot of the orchards and flats of Western Bay of Plenty, framed by the Kaimai Range in the background. Photo / Mead Norton

Aerial shot of the orchards and flats of Western Bay of Plenty, framed by the Kaimai Range in the background. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

Significant concerns have been raised about the number of women standing for councils in the Bay of Plenty. But perhaps the bigger issue is why more people as a whole are not putting their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.