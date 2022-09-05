Bay of Plenty Regional Council Tauranga constituency candidates Paula Thompson and Kat McMillan are the only two women in the running, out of 17 candidates. Photos / NZME, Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Tauranga constituency candidates Paula Thompson and Kat McMillan are the only two women in the running, out of 17 candidates. Photos / NZME, Mead Norton

Concerns have been raised about the lack of diversity in this year's local body elections - with just two women in the race for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Tauranga constituency.

Seasoned regional councillor Paula Thompson and newcomer Kat MacMillan are among a field of 17 candidates.

The imbalance means just 11.7 per cent of candidates in that constituency are women, well below the 2019 national average of 42 per cent. It has prompted "significant concern" from candidates and others who have been working to encourage diversity in local government.

Thompson and MacMillan expressed concern and disappointment about the gender imbalance in the Tauranga constituency contest, for which there are just five seats.

"I think it's of significant concern that more women haven't put their names forward," Thompson said.

"Councils should reflect their communities and we are talking, of course, of the need for diversity. We haven't quite got the recipe quite right in terms of attracting women to stand for local government, obviously for regional council in particular."

Thompson said events, such as the implosion of Tauranga City Council, had perhaps contributed to a perception that local government was a dysfunctional and stressful environment.

Sweeping Government reforms affecting the sector may also have caused uncertainty for some, she said.

MacMillan said she would like to see more diversity in local government and the only way to make that happen was by standing.

"Our community doesn't look equally representative in the candidates," she said.

"I think there are plenty of female politicians and some diversity in central government but when I look at local government trends, it looks like we are not there yet."

MacMillan said she has been approached by many women who expressed an interest in local government but were concerned about being the targets of abuse.

"I've heard all of those stories ... 'I'm not brave enough yet' . . . 'it looks pretty scary'.

I think women definitely have a sense of it not being a comfortable space," MacMillan said.

MacMillan said the best person for the job should get it, regardless of gender.

However, it was far more likely that men would put their hands up for local government roles because of the perception that it was a tough environment for women.

"Politics is politics. It isn't an easy job, that's what I'm learning."

The gender disparity, while not as stark, is also reflected in the Western Bay of Plenty and Rotorua local government elections

Of the eight candidates running for the mayoralty in the Western Bay of Plenty District Council elections, Suaree Borell is the only woman. She is also one of 10 women out of 35 Western Bay candidates vying for a seat in the general constituency. Eighteen women out of 40 candidates were running for the district's community boards.

In Rotorua, three of the seven candidates standing for the mayoralty are women and in the general constituency, women make up eight of its 19 candidates.

The Puke Community Board was the only constituency in which there were more women than then men running for a seat.

In May, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta made it possible for candidates to use other contact means, instead of a physical address, on campaign material due to safety concerns.

"I have heard growing concerns that candidates who publicise their home addresses may face undue risk to their physical safety, particularly for women and visible minorities, and that this is likely to discourage democratic participation," said Mahuta.

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti, who is also a Labour list MP based in Tauranga, said the low turnout of women standing for the Tauranga constituency in the regional council elections was "well below the national average".

Tinetti said the community "could benefit from investigating what barriers women in the region face to being elected on councils and developing means to address them".

Asked how communities could balance a push for greater female representation while ensuring each candidate was fairly selected regardless of gender, Tinetti responded: "You can't be what you can't see".

"If we ensure our leadership better reflects the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, a greater range of New Zealanders will believe they can be part of that leadership," she said.

"As a society, we must promote confidence in employing capable and empowered women and setting the tone for an inclusive and safe workplace."

Earlier this year, Local Government New Zealand, in collaboration with Taituarā (Local Government Professionals Aotearoa) and the Department of Internal Affairs, established a Vote 2022 campaign to encourage people from different sectors of society to consider running in the election.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby, who is seeking reelection on the regional council, said the campaign was now focused on getting people involved in researching candidates and voting.

"There's a thing in governance called group think. If you have people from the same background, they all tend to think the same way. You need a range of views to test and challenge a particular policy. It's important," Crosby said.