Election 2022: Fewer female candidates in Bay of Plenty councils 'significant concern'

Kiri Gillespie
Bay of Plenty Regional Council Tauranga constituency candidates Paula Thompson and Kat McMillan are the only two women in the running, out of 17 candidates. Photos / NZME, Mead Norton

Concerns have been raised about the lack of diversity in this year's local body elections - with just two women in the race for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Tauranga constituency.

Seasoned regional councillor

