Good luck to everyone who decided to put their hands up in a local election. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

I applaud the people who put their names forward as nominees in the local body elections throughout the country.

But why would anyone want to become a politician?

The good ones try and make positive changes in society and that's something to be admired.

From the outside looking in, it doesn't look like a lot of fun.

Campaigns look exhausting and time-consuming and once people are elected they work long hours that I'm sure cuts back family time.

But it's the abuse they cop on social media that makes it unappealing for me.

For all the good things social media provides, it can also provide a platform for hate and, in my eyes, is a cesspit.

Often people dig through the annals of time to find a nugget that'll shame a person or bring their status down.

It's happened a lot in the age of the internet, with Twitter seemingly bearing the most rewards. It's not just politicians that cop this sort of abuse but it seems extra prevalent with them.

This is the reason why I wasn't surprised there was a lack of interest in some areas in this year's local elections.

People may want to make real change to the places they come from but is it worth all of the abuse they could potentially face?

Sure, there will be politicians who do not suffer but you don't need to scroll on Facebook or another social media platform for long to find someone firing shots.

In July, NZME reported Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang, standing for the Rotorua General Ward, considered not running again after being subjected to abuse targeting his age and ethnicity.

Much of Wang's harassment came via social media. Does that surprise anyone?

Meanwhile, Bay of Plenty Regional Council councillor Stacey Rose announced late last year he would not seek re-election due to abuse he said he received from the public - much of this was ageism.

Both Wang and Rose were elected at 19 years old.

That's too early for my liking - I prefer my politicians to have more real-world experience and not be career politicians - but that's beside the point and no one deserves to cop abuse directed at them.

Politicians need to have a thick skin, no doubt about it, but the line has to be drawn somewhere.

They should be judged on the decisions and actions they make, not based on who they are or where they come from.

Society needs to take a look in the mirror about how it treats people online but in the meantime, I wish those who felt compelled to do their bit for the community all the best with their upcoming campaigns.