“We see our 40th birthday milestone as a chance to reflect on where we have come from, and look forward to where we are going.
“If you stop looking forward, you’re going to go backwards,” he said.
He prides Bayfair on being one of the premier shopping centres in the country.
“It’s not the biggest [in New Zealand] but it’s a powerhouse and is a strong centre.”
It was the first to achieve a 4 Green Star certification, and Ellingford said it had built a national reputation for progressive sustainability initiatives that set new standards for large retail formats and shared public spaces.
Developments over 40 years
Today, Bayfair is owned by Dexus Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund and Fisher Funds.
The land for Bayfair was purchased by Government Life Insurance, known today as Tower Corporation, in 1983.
A 3 Guys supermarket opened in 1984 and a year later another 27 stores, including the longest-standing tenant, Woolworths.
By 1993, the initial 9000sq m of leasable space had doubled to 18,000sq m and included Kmart and other specialty stores.