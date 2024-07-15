Hundreds of thousands of people visited the Mount and walked around Mauao every year, Cooney said.

“This is about holding onto the character and amenity of an iconic place in New Zealand.

“There’s places all around the world that fiercely protect that character and amenity from a tourism point of view alone.”

Mount Business Association destination manager Mike Clark said the association, which represented 220 businesses, was strongly opposed to the new heights.

“This decision does not align with the needs and identity of Mount Maunganui North.

Classic Group director Peter Cooney. Photo / George Novak

“This is a relaxed coastal shopping hub, and special consideration must be given to intensification on the peninsula to preserve its unique boutique character.”

Bishop’s decision came after the commission running Tauranga City Council rejected two recommendations from an independent hearing panel as part of Plan Change 33.

Plan Change 33 is in response to the Government’s medium-density residential standards (MDRS) that allows for greater intensification in urban areas.

The commission rejected the hearing panel’s recommendation to retain the current height limits in Mount Maunganui North at a meeting in May. The council was required to make alternative recommendations for the Mount, which were accepted by the minister.

Heights of six storeys will be permitted in the Mount’s shopping area and within 400 metres of it, then four-storey buildings between 400-800m of the shops.

Permitted heights in around two-thirds of this area would remain at three storeys because of qualifying matters relating to landscape and cultural values, and viewshafts to Mauao.

Cooney said he was “all for intensification” and there were areas in Mount Maunganui where it could be done well.

“The thought hasn’t gone into this. This is just a rushed piece of policy by our council.

“Unfortunately, someone in Wellington has made a decision without any real understanding of how the Mount functions.”

The issues around water infrastructure, traffic congestion, air pollution and proximity to the port and industrial area needed to be worked through before intensification occurred, he said.

Clark agreed: “Building up would need to be done in a way that doesn’t contribute to congestion and poor air quality and would need to prove to add significant benefit to the community and public facilities.”

Cooney also raised concerns that apartments wouldn’t create affordable homes or increase housing capacity.

Houses and apartments in the Mount would cost upwards of $2 million, which wasn’t providing the capacity the MDRS set out to achieve, he said.

Tauranga City Council city planning and growth manager Andy Mead said there was capacity within the existing infrastructure to accommodate growth in Mount Maunganui.

A graphic showing the areas the new permitted building heights in Mount Maunganui. Image / Supplied

“We’re continuing to work to meet the community’s future needs.”

The council changed planning provisions to manage flooding issues during development and projects were underway to improve Maunganui Rd as well as the Connecting Mount Maunganui project, he said.

Developments of more than four dwellings within the medium- and high-density residential zones would still need resource consent, which considered urban design and infrastructure requirements, Mead said.

It would take time to see the changes on the ground, but the rules would be in place from this week to support better housing supply and choice, he said.

“Making it easier to build higher-density housing will play a big role in our city’s growth.”

Bishop said when considering Plan Change 33, he made decisions based only on the information and evidence considered by the Independent Hearings Panel.

“I was not legally able to seek out or consider any other evidence.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.